68 staff members of Delhi hospital home quarantined as precautionary measure

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) At least 68 staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital here were on Thursday home quarantined as a precautionary measure after a pregnant woman had allegedly failed to disclose her ‘home quarantine’ status to the hospital authorities. According to the hospital administration, the 25-year-old women passed away on Wednesday night.

“She came in contact with coronavirus patients. Her test reports are awaited. As a precautionary step, 68 staff members have been home quarantined,” hospital sources told IANS.

The 68 staff members include doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and officials of the government hospital in north-west Delhi.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital on Monday, but she allegedly did not disclose that she was asked to be under home quarantine.

This came days after at least 21 staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi State Cancer Institute were tested Covid-19 positive, resulting in shutting down of the hospital as other staff members asked for isolation.

Delhi has so far reported about 1,650 Covid-19 cases with 38 deaths and 51 recoveries.

–IANS

