6,877 Amarnath pilgrims leave for Kashmir Valley

Jammu, July 1 (IANS) A batch of 6,877 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Sunday for the cave shrine in Kashmir Valley as the weather started improving in the state.

“The first group of 2,790 pilgrims bound for the Baltal base camp left at 3.10 a.m. in an escorted convoy of 99 vehicles,” police said.

“The remaining group of 4,087 yatris bound for the Pahalgam base camp left at 3.50 a.m. in another escorted convoy of 130 vehicles.”

Due to incessant rains, the annual pilgrimage remained suspended during the last two days.

–IANS

