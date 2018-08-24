7.1-magnitude quake hits Pacific island New Caledonia

Sydney, Aug 29 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale has struck 209 km West of the Ile Hunter off the coast of New Caledonia on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 0351 GMT and was initially determined to be at 22.066 degrees south latitude and 170.050 degrees east longitude at a depth of 26.7 km.

Despite the high intensity of the tremor, no tsunami warning has been issued so far.

–IANS

