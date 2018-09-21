7.68 lakh voters in Mizoram electoral lists

Aizawl, Sep 28 (IANS) As many as 768,181 persons have been registered as voters ahead of the Mizoram Assembly elections, likely to be held in November, an official said here on Friday.

Women once again outnumber men in Mizoram’s electoral rolls. Of the total 768,181 voters, as many as 393,685 are women and 374,496 men.

After the summary revision of the electoral rolls, the final voters’ list was published on Thursday by Chief Electoral Officer S.B. Shashank.

“As per Election Commission directions, preparations are on to hold the Assembly elections,” the Election Department official said.

The 40-member Assembly’s five-year term will expire on December 15.

“In seven of the eight districts, except Mamit, the number of women voters is higher than male electorate,” the official added.

Mizoram’s total population is 10,91,014 (2011 Census). Ruled by the Congress at present, it is a Christian-majority state bordering Myanmar and Bangladesh.

–IANS

