7.7 mn LabCorp customers affected by data breach

San Francisco, June 5 (IANS) A breach at a third-party billing collections firm has exposed the personal and financial information of 7.7 million consumers of US-based medical testing firm LabCorp, the company said.

The hack came to light on Tuesday, just a day after Quest Diagnostics announced 12 million patients were affected by a data breach, USA Today reported.

Consumers of both the companies have been affected due to a breach in the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), a New York-based company with a history of aggressively collecting debt for a broad range of businesses, security reporter Brian Krebs wrote in a blog.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, LabCorp said it learned that the breach at AMCA persisted between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019.

Details of the customers’ personal information including name, date of birth, phone number and address could have been exposed.

“AMCA’s affected system also included credit card or bank account information that was provided by the consumer to AMCA (for those who sought to pay their balance),” the filing reads.

The AMCA hack exposed the personal, financial and medical data on some 11.9 million patients of Quest Diagnostics.

