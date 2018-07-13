7 arrested in Malaysia for suspected IS links

Bangkok, July 19 (IANS) Police in Malaysia have arrested seven people for alleged links with the Islamic State (IS) terror organisation, including a man who threatened to assassinate the Malaysian King and the Prime Minister, police said on Thursday.

Four Malaysians, including one woman, and three Indonesians were arrested during operations between March 12 and March 17, Efe news quoted the Inspector General of Royal Malaysia Police, Mohamad Fuzi Harun, as saying.

One of the Malaysians used his Facebook account to threaten to assassinate the Sultan of Johor, who is the current head of state, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and Minister of Religious Affairs, Mujahid Yusof Rawa, saying they do not govern the country in accordance with Sharia law.

The other three Malaysians allegedly contacted or sent money to Malaysian IS militants in Syria and Iraq, or showed their intention to join the extremist groups in the Middle East.

Two of the three Indonesians admitted having links with extremist organizations in Indonesia, while one, declaring himself a follower of the IS, admitted his plan of travelling to Syria to join them.

Around 300 people with links to IS have been arrested in Malaysia in recent years, while about 100 Malaysians are fighting in Iraq and Syria with militant groups.

Malaysia has a population of nearly 30 million, 61 percent of which belong to the Muslim community.

–IANS

