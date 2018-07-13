7 arrested in Morocco with IS links

Rabat, July 15 (IANS) In its continued crackdown on jihadi elements, Moroccan security agencies have busted a pro-Islamic State (IS) terror module with the arrest of seven persons, the Interior Ministry said.

The arrests of the men, aged between 22 and 32, were made in the cities of Zaouiat Cheikh, Oulad Teima and Marrakech.

The suspects were involved in propaganda and recruiting young people with the aim of carrying out terror acts, Morocco’s MAP news agency quoted officials as saying.

During the raid, authorities seized electronic devices, sharp weapons and electric cables, in addition to Islamic State propaganda material, an official source said.

The men were linked to members of another IS terror cell that was busted last October in the city of Fez, during which police had seized guns, large amounts of ammunition as well as chemicals used in manufacturing explosives.

–IANS

tb/ksk