7 Asian female directors to direct anthology

Busan, Oct 8 (IANS) Seven renowned Asian female directors have come together to direct an anthology.

The project’s executive producer, Kousuke Ono, revealed at the Platform Busan forum on Sunday that Japanese multi-talented Kiko Sugino will produce the film, variety.com reported.

At the forum, producers and directors of omnibus films discussed the challenges of making and distributing what is effectively a niche sub-genre in Asia.

The current trend of producing omnibus films in Asia was kicked off by 2015’s “Ten Years” a deeply political collection of five shorts that envisaged Hong Kong 10 years in the future in 2025.

Another film, “21st Century Girl”, a collection of 14 eight-minute shorts by women directors, will have its world premiere at the Tokyo Film Festival in November.

–IANS

sim/rb/vm