7 dead, 125 injured in Morocco’s train derailment

Rabat, Oct 17 (IANS) A train derailed on Tuesday in northern Morocco, killing seven passengers and injuring 125 others, the media reported.

The train, which connects northern cities of Casablanca and Tangier, derailed at 10.10 a.m. in Sidi Bouknadel, a small town situated between the cities of Salé and Kenitra, Xinhua reported.

Causes of the accident are still unknown, said Mohamed Rabie Khlie, Director of Moroccan national rail operator ONCF.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, Khlie added.

–IANS

vc/ahm/