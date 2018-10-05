7 die in Iran floods

Tehran, Oct 6 (IANS) Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed at least seven lives.

The unprecedented floods in the three provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan and Golestan destroyed roads, houses, bridges and caused heavy damage to the infrastructures, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

Cars were stuck in floods and electricity as well as gas flows in the rural areas were disrupted.

Iran’s Rescue and Relief Organization announced that the rescue operators were dispatched to the flood-hit areas to help people pump flood out of their houses.

–IANS

soni/