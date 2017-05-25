7 held for leaking SSC examination paper

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police has busted a racket and arrested seven persons in connection with the April 30 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2017 recruitment examinations paper leak case, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The accused persons have been identified as Dharmeder, 27, Anij Dangi, 26, Ankur Kumar Baliyan, 25, Sunder Choudhary, 28, Arun Kumar, 23, Vishal Giri, 27 and Kuldeep, 30 and are the natives of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“They were arrested from separates raids in their hideouts in Baraut Baghpat area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

“They used to operate through Whatsapp. During investigation, it has been revealed that there are several chains involved in this nexus. These racketeers, in an organised manner, had managed to get the access to the question paper prior to commencement of the examination with the connivance of examination centre staff,” Verma said.

“One of the racketeers would get the access of the question paper from a particular school prior to the commencement of examination and this question paper would be circulated to the desired destination, where the solvers solve the question papers and prepare the keys. These keys are further circulated through Whatsapp to the candidates appearing in the examination and in turn hefty amount is being paid to these racketeers by the candidates,” he added.

Police said a complaint was received from Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 3, wherein it was alleged that SSC is conducting written examination in the OMR method for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-technical) Staff Examination 2017.

During second shift examination on April 30, it was noticed someone leaked the question paper and answer keys and circulated it through social media sites.

