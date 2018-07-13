7 killed, 25 injured in J&K landslide

Jammu, July 15 (IANS) Seven persons were killed and over 25 injured in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

Police said a large number of people were bathing under a waterfall in Sehar Baba area in Reasi when a huge rock rolled down from the top, crushing the bathers.

While authorities earlier confirmed five deaths in this accident, sources said the toll has risen to 7.

Over 25 others have been injured in this accident which occurred around 3.50 p.m.

Police, army and local people launched a rescue and relief operation.

“All the injured are being shifted to Narayana super specialty hospital in Katra town,” police said, adding that full details would come after the rescue operation is completed.

–IANS

sq/vd