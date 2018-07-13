7 killed, 4 injured in jeep crash in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 19 (IANS) Seven people were killed and four others injured as a passenger jeep met an accident in Rukum district in the mid-western region of Nepal on Wednesday, police said here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Rukum district, Prabinlal Shrestha, told Xinhua that seven people were killed when the jeep carrying 11 people skidded off the mountain road, and plunged into a gorge at Sisne Rural Municipality in Rukum.

According to Shrestha, four were killed on the spot while three were pronounced dead in course of treatment in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the four injured have been airlifted to the capital of Kathmandu, according to the police official.

The jeep was en route to Rukamkot area from Dhaulapaira area of Rukum district when it met the accident at Sisne Rural Municipality on Wednesday evening.

–IANS

ahm/