7 killed as bus falls off Mahanadi bridge in Odisha

Cuttack, Nov 20 (IANS) At least seven persons were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell over 30 feet off Mahanadi bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack on Tuesday, police said.

The bus carrying around 30 persons was on the way to Cuttack from Talcher in Angul district. It fell off the bridge near Jagatpur this evening, according to the police.

Sources said the bus driver lost control after it run over a bull on the bridge and fell over 30 feet off the bridge.

Director General of Police (DGP) R.P. Sharma informed that seven persons have been killed in the accident while the injured have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

“I am extremely saddened to know about seven deaths…RIP…most of the other injured have been shifted to the hospital and are receiving treatment….wish them a speedy recovery,” tweeted Sharma.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team, fire personnel and police personnel were engaged in the rescue operation and shifting of the injured passengers to the hospital. Two boats were also engaged to the rescue operation.

Cuttack district Collector and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner also rushed to the spot to expedite rescue operation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock over the incident.

He directed Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera to rush to the spot and ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Transports Minister Nrusingh Sahu said an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how the incident occurred and action would be taken accordingly.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik expressed their condolences over the deaths and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

“Deeply saddened to see the visuals of this tragic bus accident at Mahanadi bridge. I urge the administration and local Congress workers to provide all possible help and assistance to the victims,” tweeted Niranjan Patnaik.

