7 killed as dumper collides with bus in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 8 (IANS) Seven people were killed and 20 others injured when a dumper, driving on the road’s wrong side, rammed into a state roadways bus in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Sunday, police said.

The incident near Tabiji village involving a Rajasthan Road Transportation Corporation bus going from Pali to Bharatpur was so intense that the one side of the bus was totally crushed.

The locals called police immediately and the victims were rushed to the nearby Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

Police sources said that the deceased were identified as Arun Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, Tarachand from Ajmer, Dilip from Rajsamand, Nyara from Bundi and Jishan from Pali. Bus conductor Sabeer Khan from Uttar Pradesh was also killed. The seventh victim is yet to be identified.

According to a local police official, the driver of the bus as well as the dumper managed to flee from the spot.

Ajmer administration has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of deceased and Rs 10,000 each to the injured.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state President Madanlal Saini and his Congress counterpart Sachin Pilot expressed their condolence to the families of the deceased while state Education Minister Vasudev Devnani and other BJP leaders rushed to the spot after hearing about accident to monitor the relief works being done under directions of District cCollector Aarti Dogra.

–IANS

arc/vd