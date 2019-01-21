7 killed in Bangladesh accident

Dhaka, Jan 23 (IANS) Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed in a road accident on Wednesday in Bangladesh’s Lakshmipur district, some 137km from here, a highway patrol official said.

All victims were in an auto-rickshaw headed to see an ailing relative when their ride was hit by a truck at around 5 a.m., Shahjahan Khan said. The auto-rickshaw driver was also killed.

Bangladesh has one of the highest fatality rates for road accidents owing to shoddy highways, poorly maintained vehicles, violation of traffic rules and lack of monitoring of the traffic department.

–IANS

in