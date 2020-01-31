7 killed in gas leak in UP, five of one family

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 6 (IANS) At least seven labourers were killed reportedly due to a gas leak in a pipeline situated between a carpet and an acid factory in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Five of the deceased are said to belong to one family.

The deceased include three men, one woman and three children.

The incident took place in Biswan police circle in Jalalpur area.

According to sources, the gas leak took place early on Thursday morning and senior district officials have rushed to the site of the incident which took place in a factory manufacturing ‘durries’ (cotton rugs).

Police and the district collector have also rushed to the site of the incident.

The local people have been evacuated from the village and efforts are on to plug the leak in the gas pipeline.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and has directed the officials to ensure action against those found guilty in the incident.

–IANS

amita/skp/