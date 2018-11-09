World

7 killed in Indonesia landslides

Jakarta, Nov 11 (IANS) Seven people were killed when landslides struck Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, a disaster management official said on Sunday.

Heavy downpours triggered soils of a 100-metre high hill to slide down in Sukamaju village of Gomo sub-district, reports Xinhua news agency.

The landslides on Saturday night hit a house where the seven villagers were staying, the official said.

To avoid further risks of landslides, authorities have evacuated all those living in the slope of the hill.

