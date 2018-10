Baghdad, Oct 23 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 20 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Iraq’s Mosul city on Tuesday, the military said.

The blast took place in the morning when the booby-trapped car went off at a popular market in the town of Qayyara, 50 km south of Mosul, the Iraqi Army Colonel Rayadh al-Juboury told Xinhua news agency.

