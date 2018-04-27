7 killed in MP accident

Bhopal, April 29 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 26 others injured on Sunday when a bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

According to the injured, the vehicle was carrying more people than it could accommodate and the driver’s recklessness led to the accident.

District Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said: “The private bus was travelling towards Bhanupura from Mandsaur. The injured people have been hospitalised for treatment.”

–IANS

