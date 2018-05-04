7 killed in suicide blasts in Nigeria

Abuja, May 5 (IANS) Four bombers and three locals died following multiple suicide blasts early on Friday in Nigeria’s Borno, local police said.

Seven others were wounded following the blasts in two villages near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, according to Edet Okon, spokesman of the police in the northern state.

The suicide attackers, including one female bomber, targeted crowded areas in the two neighboring villages of Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shuwa, Xinhua reported.

The two villages are located in remote areas in Konduga district of the northern state.

Okon added that security was immediately beefed up in the area and the Maiduguri Metropolis, following the attack.

Boko Haram, a militant group emerging from northeastern Nigeria, was said to be responsible for the suicide blasts.

On Thursday, four suicide bombers had blown up themselves in a failed attack on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Some suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked a military base some 12 km to Maiduguri, also on Thursday.

–IANS

qd/