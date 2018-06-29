7 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh (Lead, Correcting figure)

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), July 6 (IANS) Seven Maoists, including four with rewards on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, police said.

Of these four, one had a Rs 8 lakh bounty on him while three others carried Rs 1 lakh reward each for their capture.

The rebels, who included women, surrendered to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena and CRPF Deputy Inspector General S. Elango.

They said they were impressed with the government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered Maoists.

