7 militants killed, 5 injured in Afghan gun battle

Kabul, Aug 30 (IANS) At least seven Taliban militants were killed and five injured in a clash with security forces in Afghanistan’s Maiwand district, police said on Thursday.

The clash, which took place late on Wednesday, flared-up after the militants stormed some security checkpoints and in a counter-offensive the government forces began targeting the militants from the ground and air, Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy to Provincial Police Chief Abdul Bashir Khaksar as saying.

He added that the government forces would continue to target the militants elsewhere in Kandahar province.

The Taliban are yet to comment on the report.

–IANS

mag/bg