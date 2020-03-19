7 new COVID-19 cases in K’taka, 6 from Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) Seven persons, including six from Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus pandemic, taking their total number to 33 in Karnataka, an official said on Monday.

“Till date, 33 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death,” a health official told IANS.

Among the seven new cases on Monday, six are men and one woman.

A 46-year-old Kerala man with travel history to Dubai who arrived in the city on Sunday has tested positive for the virus. He is currently being treated in Mysuru and has emerged as Karnataka’s 27th positive case.

The health department has identified three high risk primary contacts of the Kerala man.

Similarly, a 38-year-old Bengaluru resident flew to Dubai and returned on March 17, he tested positive for virus as the 28th case. He is being monitored in isolation at a designated hospital in the city.

A 41-year-old Bengaluru resident who returned to India from London on March 13 has tested positive for Coronavirus as the 29th case. He is currently under isolated observation in the city.

Karnataka’s 30th positive case is a 30-year-old city woman, the wife of the 17th positive case. She is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

A 24-year-old man from Bengaluru with travel history to the UK and Dubai returned to the city on March 18, testing positive as the 31st case. He is under isolated observation in a designated city hospital.

Similarly, a 60-year-old man from the city travelled to Germany and returned on March 17 to test positive for the virus as the 32nd case. He is currently under observation in a designated hospital in Bengaluru.

The last case for Monday and the 33rd case in Karnataka is a 22-year-old man from Kannur, Kerala with travel history to Dubai. He returned to Bengaluru on Sunday and tested positive. Currently, he is under isolated observation in the city.

Likewise, a 54-year-old man from Kasaragod, Kerala also tested positive for the case but not counted as a state case though he landed in Mangaluru and crisscrossed between the state and Kerala.

The state health department, however, requested the people who travelled in the same flight and KSRTC bus as the Kasaragod man to report to the helpline.

The health department has initiated contact tracing for all the new patients.

On Monday, only one person discharged from hospital in Bengaluru.

–IANS

sth/rt