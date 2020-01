Baghdad, Jan 12 (IANS) Seven Katyusha rockets on Sunday hit the Balad airbase, which previously housed US troops, in Iraq’s central province of Salahudin, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, a provincial security source said.

The airbase is located some 90 km north of Baghdad. Besides the injuries, some nearby buildings were also damaged, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

