70,000 participate in Brussels climate march

Brussels, Jan 28 (IANS) At least 70,000 people participated in the second “Rise for Climate” march in Brussels aimed at pressuring the Belgian government and the European Union (EU) to increase their efforts to fight climate change.

The event on Sunday was described as Belgium’s biggest climate march ever, exceeding previous demonstrations held this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

The march began at 1.30 p.m. from the Gare du Nord and the crowds arrived shortly after 3 p.m. at the Place du Luxembourg, the headquarters of the European Parliament, where a series of speeches and concerts were performed.

“Humanity is facing the greatest challenge it has ever faced on Earth, and it is imperative that we should make our politicians accountable,” the organisers told the crowd of protesters.

“The fight looks long and difficult, but we will not let go.”

The protesters waved banners and placards with slogans such as “No More Company Cars”, “Act Now”, “No time to waste”.

Sunday’s march follows an earlier demonstration of more than 65,000 people held in Brussels on December 2, a date that coincided with the first day of the COP24 that opened in Poland, a major international meeting to discuss the fight against climate change.

