71.61% polling in Odisha in third phase of LS polls

Bhubaneswar, April 24 (IANS) Odisha has recorded 71.61 per cent voter turnout in third-phase elections, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Elections were held for six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats on Tuesday.

The final figures are marginally lower than the 72.79 per cent polling in 2014.

According to the data released by the Election Commission (EC), Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency recorded the maximum polling percentage at 78.16 per cent, while Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat recorded the lowest 59.60 per cent.

Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat registered 76.38 per cent, while Puri recorded 72.53 per cent, Dhenkanal 74.98 per cent and Cuttack witnessed 69.65 per cent voting.

In all, 66.29 lakh out of total 92.57 lakh eligible voters cast their votes in the third phase, said the EC.

The second-phase elections in Odisha held on April 18 had recorded 72 per cent voter turnout, while the first-phase polling was 73.76 per cent.

Elections are being held in four phases in Odisha. The fourth phase of polling will be held on April 29.

