71 mn Indians took redBus to commute in 2019

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) Bus ticketing platform redBus on Monday revealed that the total number of Indian passengers that travelled through its platform in 2019 was 71.63 million which is greater than the population of Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Norway and Sweden combined.

“A whopping 9 million+ traveller ratings and over 1.9 million seats being offered daily, redBus’ annual report gives us a peek into the industry as well as a clear picture of the Desi choices and preferences for bus travel,” the company said in a statement.

For redBus, out of the 5892 cities and towns covered this year, over 1,500 are new cities and towns added on to the platform in 2019 alone. Last year redBus travellers had covered a total distance of 32.36 billion kilometres.

In 2019, Bengaluru topped the chart for favourite destinations, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Additionally, three out of four redBus customers booked their tickets just two days before the journey and one out of five book tickets only four hours prior to their travel.

