75% global respondents washing hands to fight Covid-19: Survey

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Hand washing has proven to be one of the most effective ways to fight the global coronavirus pandemic, as 75 per cent of the global respondents of the IANS-C-VOTER Gallup International Association Corona Tracker 1 said that they took to washing hands to fight the virus.

The survey, which was conducted in 22 countries with over 20,000 respondents, found that Austrian people adopted most to hand washing, with 91 per cent of the respondents saying they washed hands for protection against Covid-1.

Austria was followed by Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 89 per cent and 87 per cent of the respondents saying they are using hand washing seriously, respectively.

In India, 72 per cent of the respondents said they are using hand washing to safeguard themselves against the virus. In Pakistan, 59 per cent of the respondents said they did not adopt to hand washing, followed by Turkey at 57 per cent.

