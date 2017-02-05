78% AIIMS patients satisfied with it, says survey

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Seventy-eight per cent of the patients treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are satisfied with the services and atmosphere of the premiere institution, said a survey.

According to AIIMS, the figure has improved as earlier only 67 per cent of the patients were satisfied with the AIIMS while 33 per cent were unsatisfied.

The major reason was the unfriendly staff in the hospital.

“The proportion of those very satisfied and unsatisfied in the second phase of survey from October 21, 2016, to 4th December 2016 improved to 78 per cent from 67 per cent, which was during the first phase surveyed till Oct 2016,” AIIMS said in a statement.

The responses were taken through an application — Mera Aspataal– meant to know the reaction of patients. The total number of patients surveyed during the second phase were 45,481.

According to AIIMS, it will strive for improving client satisfaction and expectation.

“AIIMS administration will formulate plans for improving communication skills and inculcate habits for building soft skills amongst all stakeholders. Further, AIIMS will continue to support the Quality Improvement Project being implemented in the Departments of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Emergency Medicine, Paediatrics and Hospital Administration,” said the statement.

