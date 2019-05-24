79 schools score less than 10% result in Gujarat 12th boards

Ahmedabad, May 25 (IANS) A whopping 79 schools posted less than 10 per cent results in the Class 12 general stream examinations conducted this year even as English medium students did better than their Gujarati counterparts, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Educational Board (GSHSEB) announced here on Saturday.

Overall as many as 73.27 per cent students cleared the Class 12 Board exams conducted in March, which was 4.3 per cent higher than last year. In all, 3,55,560 students appeared in the exams and 2,60,500 cleared it.

As per the results, less than 10 per cent students of as many as 79 schools could clear the examinations, an increase of three such schools over last year. As against this, 220 schools reported cent per cent results while this number was 206 last year.

As was the case in the Class 10 Board exams, the English medium students did better than their Gujarati counterparts even in the Class 12 exams with 83.96 per cent of them clearing the exams as against 72.43 per cent of the latter.

Once again, girls outperformed the boys with a score of 79.27 per cent while only 67.94 per cent boys cleared the examinations.

Navrangpura centre in Ahmedabad posted the highest 95.66 per cent results, while Morva Rena in central Gujarat’s Panchmahals district had the lowest 15.43 pass percentage.

Patan district in North Gujarat topped the state with 85.03 per cent results while Panchmahals hit the bottom with 45.82 pass percentage.

The detailed results could be found on the official website of the secondary education board gseb.org.

The GSHSEB conducted the general stream Class 12 Board examination from March 7 to March 23.

