7th Military World Games invitations sent out to 138 members of CISM

Wuhan, Aug 11 (IANS) The organisers of the 7th Military World Games have sent out invitations to 138 members of International Military Sports Council (CISM).

The military sports meet will be held in Wuhan, the capital city of central China’s Hubei province from October 18 to 27, 2019, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We sincerely invite you to participate in the 7th CISM World Games — the 7th Peace Games — to share ‘Friendship through Sport’,” the organisers said in the letter of invitation.

The deadline for registration is July 18, 2019.

The Military World Games are a multi-sports event organised every four years since 1995.

