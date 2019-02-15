8 Afghan policemen killed in Taliban clash

Kabul, Feb 17 (IANS) At least eight policemen were killed and three injured after the Taliban stormed a security checkpoint in Balkh province, an official said on Sunday.

“Taliban attacked a security checkpoint with guns and rocket-propelled grenades on Saturday night. Several militants were also killed but their number could not be verified,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that fighters had destroyed the security checkpoint and two police vehicles.

On Friday, 32 Afghan border force personnel were killed in a Taliban attack in Kandahar province.

–IANS

