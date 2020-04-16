8 FIRs over social media misuse registered in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 16 (IANS) The J&K Police have registered eight FIRs over misuse of social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Cyber Police Kashmir was monitoring all profiles and content being uploaded by the users to check the misuse of social media under fake and anonymous names, the J&K Police said in a statement here on Thursday.

“We, at Cyber Police Station, are exploring possibilities of invoking appropriate provisions of law against such users. The anonymity of profiles of users is of no defence and we can track them and bring them to face the law,” the statement read.

An awareness drive about use of social media have also been started by the Cyber Police.

“Whenever, any information with regard to misuse of social media is observed, a prompt response/action is to be made by the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone. One of the examples is on April 14, a fake new was uploaded on Facebook wherein a morphed picture of Lalchowk has been shown with a flag of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Immediately, the FIR was registered, accused were identified and arrested under the provisions of law,” the statement read.

The police said they spotted on social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Whatsapp and Linkedin, instances of posting fake news, fake documents, incriminating/hateful posts and posts to glorify terrorists or promote terrorist’s ideologies by using fake identity.

“On the identification of such posts, action under relevant sections of law was initiated and FIRs registered at various police stations and Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, respectively,” it said.

