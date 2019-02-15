8 killed in Bangladesh slum fire

Dhaka, Feb 17 (IANS) As many as eight people were killed and many others injured in a fire that engulfed a slum in Bangladesh’s southeastern seaport city Chattogram, some 292 km away from here, on Sunday.

According to officials, some 200 thatched houses were gutted, rendering many poor people homeless, news agency Xinhua reported.

Jashim Uddin, Deputy Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram, said they had recovered eight bodies from the debris.

Many of the injured with severe burn injuries were taken hospitals.

It took around an hour for the Fire Service and Civil Defence to extinguish the flames, he said. An investigation will be launched to find the cause of the fire.

