8 killed in Kabul suicide bomb attack

Kabul, July 16 (IANS) At least eight people were killed and 17 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up near a government ministry office in Kabul on Sunday, authorities said.

“The preliminary findings show that seven civilians and the bomber were killed on the spot and 17 people injured in the blast,” Xinhua quoted an official as saying.

“A terrorist detonated his explosive belt near the building of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Dar-ul-Aman locality, Police District 6 of the city,” Hashmat Stanikzai, spokesman of Kabul police, tweeted earlier.

The attack took place when the ministry’s employees were leaving the building for home after work.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

One June 11 this year, 17 employees of the same ministry were killed and over 30 others wounded in a similar attack in Dar-ul-Aman.

–IANS

