8 killed in Maharashtra accident

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Oct 22 (IANS) At least eight passengers were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationery truck on the Pune-Aurangabad highway, on Monday, an official said.

According to Ahmednagar Police Control official Riyad Inamdar, the incident occurred at around 5.20 a.m. when the bus was speeding from Aurangabad to Pune.

When the bus approached the Wadegavhan area, it suddenly lost control and banged into the truck parked beside the highway.

The victims died on the spot while over a dozen injured have been rushed to hospitals in Shirur, Inamdar said.

–IANS

