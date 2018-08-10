8 killed in small plane crash in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 12 (IANS) Eight people were killed and one other person injured after a small plane crashed in Indonesia’s Papua province, an official said on Sunday.

The wreckage of the plane was recovered on Sunday morning in an area where it failed to communicate with the air traffic controller, Xinhua news agency quoted Transport Ministry spokesman, Bambang Ervan as saying.

The plane, a PAC750, was operated by Marta Buana airlines, according to the official.

