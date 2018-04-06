8 militants killed, 2 Taliban hideouts destroyed in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 7 (IANS) At least eight militants have been killed and two Taliban hideouts destroyed by Afghan Army in the country’s Badakhshan province, officials said on Saturday.

“Afghan National Army Air Force A-29 military planes on Friday afternoon struck two Taliban hideouts in Wardoj district. The initial information found eight militants lost their lives after the sorties,” Army spokesman Hanif Rezai was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

A hijacked armoured military carrier, a heavy gun and three bunkers along with weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, he said. No civilian was injured during the operation.

Violence has escalated in Afghanistan’s northern region over the past few years as Afghan security forces push against the militants in the south and the east.

–IANS

and/soni/vm