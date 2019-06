Ranchi, June 20 (IANS) An eight-year-old boy committed suicide in the city of Dhanbad in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

The boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan this morning.

The police was informed by the family. They took the body and sent it for post-mortem. The reason for the suicide is not clear.

It is suspected that the boy committed suicide under influence of an online video game like PUBG. A police investigation is on.

–IANS

ns/kr