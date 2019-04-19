80% reconstruction projects under China aid completed: Nepal

Kathmandu, April 25 (IANS) Around 80 per cent of the reconstruction works carried out under China aid have been successfully completed in Nepal, authorities said on Thursday.

As Nepal is marking the fourth anniversary of the devastating earthquake that claimed 8,790 lives and injured 22,300 people, causing huge financial losses, on Thursday, Nepal expressed appreciation over the speedy and efficient pace of the Chinese projects.

“There are 25 reconstruction projects under China aid including roads, schools, hospitals and heritage sites, among others. Majority of them are either completed or under construction process, their performance is really good,” the National Reconstruction Authority’s (NRA) Chief Executive Officer Sushil Gyawali told Xinhua news agency.

The quake on April 25, 2015, had destroyed about a million private houses along with hundreds of health institutions, government buildings, cultural heritage sites, schools, roads and other various infrastructure.

NRA officials informed that China is reconstructing six schools in three districts, among which the construction of Nepal’s oldest school Durbar High School in Kathmandu is under full swing, while geological study for relocation of remaining schools in the hard-hit districts is being carried out.

Dibyaraj Pokharel, also from the NRA, told Xinhua that “Chinese projects are progressing really well, around 80 per cent of total works have been completed while remaining tasks are in the pipeline. The Chinese support is crucial for the rebuilding process”.

Among rebuilding of two cultural sites, reconstruction of nine-storeyed tower at world heritage site Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in the capital is ongoing, while the process for the construction of Nuwakot Durbar in Nuwakot district is set to begin after the monsoon season.

“Reconstruction work of a nine-storey tower is a milestone in terms of our heritage reconstruction,” Damodar Gautam, acting director general at Department of Archeology, told Xinhua.

NRA officials are confident that the reconstruction of almost all damaged infrastructure would be completed by the end of 2020.

