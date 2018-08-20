8,000 applicants fail in Goa govt exam, AAP says ‘cruel joke’

Panaji, Aug 22 (IANS) A day after all 8,000 students who had appeared for a written government exam in January failed, the AAP in Goa on Wednesday accused the state government of playing a “cruel joke” on the youth.

The students had appeared for the exam to fill up 80 vacancies for the post of accountant, in the state accounts department.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar said the education ministry in Goa, which is headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has failed and demanded a judicial probe into the examination process.

“Parrikar has been the longest serving education minister. He has lowered the standard of education or it is clear that those in power could not get the candidates of their choice and hence, had surely victimised all others,” Padgaonkar said.

“The government has played a cruel joke on the youth of Goa… The delay in declaring results raises a grave suspicion about the interference of the political class and demanded a court-monitored investigation to know the truth,” the AAP state office bearer also said.

On Tuesday, the state accounts directorate has issued a notification stating that: “no candidate who appeared for the initial recruitment examination for the post of accountant (direct recruits) held on January 7, 2018, has secured the minimum qualifying marks necessary for passing…”.

–IANS

maya/anp/sed