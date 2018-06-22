86 killed in Nigeria attack

Abuja, June 25 (IANS) At least 86 people have been killed following a coordinated attack on several villages in the Nigerian state of Plateau, the police said.

The attack by suspected gunmen on late Saturday left six persons severely injured and 50 houses, two cars, and 15 motorcycles completely razed, the police said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A police spokesman said the cause of the attack was unknown.

The coordinated attack affected Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish district in Barkin Ladi area of Plateau, Terna Tyopev, the spokesman for Plateau police, said.

