887 cases under observation in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, March 7 (IANS) More than 2,000 passengers have so far arrived in Gujarat from coronavirus-affected China. At present 887 passengers are undergoing 14-day quarantine. Since the outbreak of this virus, no case has been found positive in Gujarat.

According to the state health and family welfare department, 2068 passengers have arrived in Gujarat from China. Out of this, 1,146 passengers have finished their 28-day quarantine. More 887 passengers are undergoing quarantine at facilities set up in the state.

On Saturday, another batch of 82 passengers arrived from China, with 26 of them having Surat as the destination.

The state had total 42 suspected cases of the COVID-19, out of which none is found positive. Eleven of them were initially tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, 2 at labs in Mumbai and the rest 29 at the BJ Medical College testing facility in Ahmedabad.

The maximum samples were 14 from Ahmedabad, says the brief from the department.

Besides the BJ medical, testing facility has been started at the MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar. If the need arises, more testing centres at Rajkot Surat and Vadodara will be set up.

Right now the country has a total of 31 positive cases for the COVID-19. The total passengers screened at Ahmedabad airport is 18,018. Total passengers screened at sea ports are 1989 from 49 ships.

–IANS

amc/prs