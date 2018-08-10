9.26 cr saplings planted in UP on Independence Day

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh surpassed its own target of planting 9 crore saplings in a single day when by end of Wednesday, 9.26 crore saplings were planted, an official said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, soon after the record was breached, congratulated officials over the feat.

Briefing reporters on the success, Minister of Forests and Environment, Dara Singh Chauhan said at the last count, 9.26 crore saplings had been planted across the state and the number was likely to go up when a final headcount will be done within a day.

Adityanath planted saplings at Kusmahi forest in Gorakhpur while Governor Ram Naik planted a sapling at the Gomti riverfront in the state capital.

To encourage the mass plantation drive, the state government had also launched a “Selfie with Green UP”, a campaign which was an instant hit, with many social organisations, schools and even bureaucrats clicking selfie pictures with plants.

MPs, legislators, women, youth, public representatives and NCC cadets also participated in the plantation drive that went on through out the day, officials told IANS.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) S.K. Upadhyaya said that the last date of the ‘selfie with green UP’ campaign would go on till August 20, after which the best selfies would be selected and awarded at district level.

