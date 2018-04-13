9 bodies recovered in Mexico

Mexico City, April 20 (IANS) The bodies of nine persons, four of them burned, were found in two automobiles abandoned at different spots in the Mexican city of Zapopan, authorities have said.

An abandoned Chevy in Nextipac was found with four burned bodies inside it. A Sentra was found in Hacienda Copala with five bodies showing signs of violent deaths.

Given the state of the bodies, the identities or sex of the victims could not be determined, Efe news reported the police as saying on Thursday.

