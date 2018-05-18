9 Haqqani militants killed in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 21 (IANS) At least nine militants of the Haqqani militant group were killed following air strikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika, officials said on Monday.

“Afghan Special Operations Forces-related air strikes targeted militants of Haqqani terrorist network in Paktika province Sunday, killing nine Haqqani gunmen and destroying two motorcycles,” Xinhua news agency reported citing the Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan’s statement.

As a Taliban-linked group of militants, the Haqqani network was designated as a terrorist group by the US in 2012.

