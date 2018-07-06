9 killed in Manipur landslide

Imphal, July 11 (IANS) At least nine persons, including five children, died after a landslide hit Manipur’s Tamenglong district early on Wednesday.

Among the victims were three girls and two boys, while two more children have gone missing, Adim Panmei, Chairman of State Disaster Management said.

Panmei and his team along with the police and fire fighters are searching for the two missing children, but District Collector Ravindra Singh said chances of finding them alive were slim.

The national highway adjoining Nagaland was also damaged by the landslide that was triggered by heavy rains. All traffic on the route has been suspended.

In another incident, a young mother and her nine-year-old daughter were swept away by a strong current in the Iril river on Tuesday.

