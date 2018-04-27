9 policemen killed in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 29 (IANS) At least nine Afghan policemen were killed and 10 others injured in a gunfight with the Taliban in Badakhshan province, an official said on Sunday.

“Militants stormed security checkpoints in Tashkan district on Saturday night, triggering a gunfight. Sporadic clashes were ongoing Sunday in the district as security forces are fighting back the assailants,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

Several militants were also killed and wounded but the exact number could not be immediately verified, the official added.

