9-year-old boy molested by school seniors in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) A nine-year-old boy, studying in class 4, was allegedly molested by his seniors in a school bus, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Meghna Yadav said the incident that happened in a school bus in Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi was reported earlier in the day.

“Class 10 boys of the same school were involved in it. We have registered a case. No information on the school and the accused can be revealed as the case involves minors,” she said.

